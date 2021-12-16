“I’m really mad about it,” he says Eswara de Mol (22) student of public administration at the Erasmus University Rotterdam. She hardly dares to check the DUO website to see how high her debt is. Last summer it had risen to 40,000 euros. And she has two more years to go. She thinks it is good that the loan system is abolished, but would think it fair if the generation that had to borrow is compensated with the same amount as the new generation will receive. “We must be worth it, right? I have experienced real stress and mental pressure due to the loan system.”