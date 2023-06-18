We are currently in the process of threshing of corn and it is estimated a production of around six million tons of White cornwhere 27 thousand producers participatemostly small and medium.

Referring to previous columns, we have explained that the price of corn in Mexico is calculated with the international reference of the Chicago Stock Exchange for yellow cornto which is added a base that has to do with the price adjustment for placing the product in the consumer center and is translated into pesos with the current exchange rate.

It must be understood that the bulk of the world production is yellow corn which is intended for livestock and industrial use, and there is approximately 10 percent of white corn for direct human consumption. He White corn which is used to make the tortilla It is a specialty, very different from yellow corn, so it should not be valued with the Chicago benchmark.

As mentioned in the previous column, there are few countries that produce white cornwhich one Mexico is the main producer and if the national harvest fails, very few countries can cover this deficit, only USA and South Africa, which in reality do not have considerable export balances, apart from being transgenic maize. For this reason, guaranteeing the continuity of white corn production in sinaloa and in Mexicoshould be considered as a national security strategy, since our state produces 50 percent of the national consumption of this corn, excluding self-consumption.

The chain of white corn – tortilla is unique internationally, so it does not compete with any chain of which the USMCAas is the case of meat and eggs, in such a way that there is no restriction at this time to order this market, it only requires the political will of the Government to establish management programs, which in light of the facts it is seen that they are necessary.

In the previous cycle, this corn-tortilla chain absorbed the price of corn of 7 thousand pesos per tonFor this year, it would surely be less, so there would be a significant margin to make the chain as a whole viable.

Instead of blaming each other, you should work by using past experiences that worked for you. Mexico and in other countries, that allow us to reach an agreement for a concerted scheme where commitments of purchase conditions, price determination, and volumes are established by the participants and an emerging support is determined by the federal government, which allows can hire the entire production to quickly move the harvest and at the same time that the producer has an income that gives him viability.

Otherwise, we are going to have not only uncertainty in the commercializationbut rather the great concern about the risk of not having space to store the harvest, as is already happening.

On the other hand, as is already being presented, there will be great economic impacts not only on the solvency of the farmersbut in the rest of the chain and with the multiplier effect for being a preponderant activity in our state.

Therefore, it would be convenient State and Federal Government Together with the producers and industrialists, we will seek a solution to this serious problem as soon as possible.

*Miguel I. Moneta Porto is CAADES International Markets Advisor

It may interest you: