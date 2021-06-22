Contrary to opinion polls, Nikol Pashinian’s Civil Contract party won the majority of the votes for the Legislature, thus defeating his main opponent, former President Robert Kocharián. Although the opposition did not recognize the results and has already announced that it will go to a constitutional court.

Despite the amount of criticism he received after his country’s defeat in the Nagorno Karabakh war, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian is the winner of the parliamentary elections. It was precisely the repeated requests for the president to resign that forced the second legislative sessions that have taken place in the country in three years.

What the opposition did not count on was Pashinian getting the majority of the vote, as it did indeed. With all the polling stations already counted, his Civil Contract party obtained 53.92% of the votes cast in the elections on Sunday, June 20; while its biggest rival, the Armenian Alliance of former President Robert Kocharián, lagged behind with 21.04%, according to the Central Electoral Commission.

Armenia’s Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian speaks during a rally in his support after winning the early parliamentary elections. Picture taken in Yerevan, Armenia, on Monday, June 21, 2021. © Tigran Mehrabyan / PAN via AP

After the results were known, Pashinian published on his Twitter account that, thus, his party would have a constitutional majority, with at least 71 deputies on his side, of the 105 that Parliament has. “The Civil Contract party (…) will form a government under my leadership,” added the current prime minister.

Discontent after the defeat in Nagorno Karabakh was not enough at the polls

These elections were called by Pashinian to try to solve the political crisis that began when the prime minister signed a peace agreement in which he accepted that Armenia leave two key places in Nagorno Karabakh in control of Azerbaijan. The first was the city of Shusha or Shushi, which is the second largest in the territory; and the second was the Kelbajar region, which is between Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh.

These were part of the agreements that the Armenians sealed with the Azerbaijanis to end the fighting that lasted six weeks and caused the forced displacement of more than 75,000 people. The Pashinian himself assured at the time that signing the peace agreement was painful, but that he had to do it to avoid greater human and territorial losses.

But none of this was enough to prevent a setback in their domestic politics. The opposition called for the resignation of the prime minister for granting Azerbaijan the territory that this country had lost during the previous war, in the early 1990s. And thousands of Armenians took to the streets to protest the defeat and what they consider to be a betrayal of their national interests.

Armenia’s prime minister calls for reconciliation after his electoral victory

Although the discontent has not yet completely dissipated, in view of the results, Pashinian assured that the political crisis was over and called for reconciliation. “I urge all participants in the political process in Armenia to start from something simple: end the acrimony. We are turning a new page in the history of Armenia … and we must start from the unification, “said the prime minister during a rally of his supporters this Monday in Yerevan, the capital.

Some experts, on the other hand, interpret the victory of the prime minister as the expression of the will of the Armenians not to be left in the hands of those who ruled before him.

“This is both an endorsement of Pashinian, but more a refusal by Armenians to return to the old authoritarian regime of the past,” Richard Giragosian, director of the Yerevan-based Center for Regional Studies, told the AP agency.

And the current prime minister is a former journalist and former legislator who came to power after leading large street protests in 2018 that led to the resignation of his predecessor, Serzh Sargsián. The latter was at the head of the country since 2007, including his terms as president and prime minister.



Former Armenian President Robert Kocharián speaks to journalists as he leaves a polling station during a parliamentary election, in Yerevan, Armenia, on Sunday, June 20, 2021. © Sergei Grits / AP

Sargsián is close to Kocharián. Both were backed in their respective terms by the Republican Party and since Kocharián was released from prison, the two politicians have met on multiple occasions. However, for these legislatures they were not with the same party, as Sargsián supported the Alliance ‘I have honor’, which would also enter Parliament.

For its part, the political bloc of former President Kocharián did not recognize the election ruling and argued that it was going to present a request to the constitutional court against the results.

With Reuters and AP