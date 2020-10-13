D.he grand coalition has slipped below 50 percent, according to a survey. The union of the CDU and CSU would lose one point and would get 35 percent if the general election were on Sunday, “Bild” reported, citing the weekly opinion trend of the Insa Institute in advance from its Monday edition.

The SPD remains unchanged at 14.5 percent. The Greens would keep their value of 18.5 percent from the previous week.

The AfD loses half a point to eleven percent. Left (eight percent) and FDP (seven percent) each gain one point.

“For the first time in over half a year, GroKo falls below 50 percent,” said Insa boss Hermann Binkert of “Bild”. “At the same time, dissatisfaction with the federal government’s corona crisis management is growing.” Meanwhile, every third German is dissatisfied with it.