How did you feel about the content of this article?

Dina Boluarte, President of Peru, center, with her cabinet of new ministers on December 10, 2022. | Photo: EFE/ Paolo Aguilar

The president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, will not travel to Brazil for the inauguration of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on January 1, since the government still depends on the approval of a project that proposes that the head of Congress replace her in case travel abroad.

The Minister of Justice, José Tello, announced this Wednesday that “the President of the Republic will not travel to Lula’s inauguration in Brazil” because the government is “pending the debate” in Congress on the draft legislative resolution presented by the Executive .

This project proposes that Boluarte could be replaced in office, temporarily and for not having vice-presidents, by the president of Congress, José Williams, in case he needs to travel abroad, an initiative that generated controversy during the debate in the Constitution Commission and that was postponed.

Given that Boluarte was former president Pedro Castillo’s vice-president, there is currently no person in charge, elected by popular vote, who can assume the presidency of the Republic in the president’s absence.

Boluarte’s presence at Lula’s inauguration had been described as “very important” by the Minister of Justice himself and by the chancellor, Ana Cecilia Gervasi, due to the need to re-establish Peru’s presence on the international stage.

As a result of tensions with Parliament, Castillo was denied authorization to travel outside the country on three occasions, the most recent being for the presidential summit of the Pacific Alliance, last November, where Peru would receive the temporary presidency of that regional group.