Mexico City.- In order for Mexico to become a benchmark in the development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) worldwide, the current legislation would have to be changed, which, among various elements, does not allow data to leave the national territory, companies said.

Daniel es Zavalza, director of Technology for Northern Latin America at Capgemini, assured that the market has an interest in using and developing AI, which allows optimizing operations and making companies more competitive.

He explained that in Mexico a restructuring of the legislation regarding the use of personal and business data is needed, since AI is based on the storage of confidential information.

“In this sector, in order to generate results, you have to put data to train the model. Many organizations, due to the legislation in Mexico, do not allow that data to leave the country’s borders.

“There has to be a change or an adaptation so that we can exploit the development and development capacity that exists beyond our borders,” he said in an interview.

After presenting a report on the use of generative AI for industry, the company revealed that 70 percent of executives globally believe that this technology will allow organizations to diversify the functions of workers.

The report noted that 40 percent of organizations across all industries have allocated equipment and budget for this technology in the last year, while another 49 percent are contemplating doing so within 12 months.

While 78 percent of high-level managers considered that generative AI will make the design of products and services more efficient; while 67 percent considered that customer service will improve through an automated and personalized assistance service.

In accordance with article 66 of the General Law on Protection of Personal Data Held by Obligated Subjects, it maintains that any transfer must be formalized by signing contractual clauses, collaboration agreements or any other legal instrument.

Regarding the subject, Fernanda Jolo, director of Engineering, Data Analysis and AI at Google Cloud Latin America, said that regulation will be necessary in view of the technological progress that is taking place, but that this will depend on the Government, which will be leveraged by the companies of the branch

“As with all new technology, related regulations arise, in view of this, Google wants to participate in these discussions that are very valid because we want to be part of this and that are important,” said the directive.

In this sense, the technological giant made it clear that for now it will be important to differentiate the various activities and achievements generated by AI, but at the same time to understand how it works for the benefit of society, so that after that a regulation can be generated. and both public and private use.