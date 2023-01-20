Dhe climate activists, who tried to prevent the eviction of the village of Lützerath on the edge of the lignite opencast mine with militant means, were expressly defended only by the Left Party in a current hour in the Bundestag. The Left Chairwoman Janine Wissler said that there was little time left to take action against climate change, that she could well understand that “the active ones” who were trying to prevent further coal production in the Garzweiler opencast lignite mine felt fooled. Contrary to what the AfD said, the people who demonstrated there were “not climate terrorists”.

With regard to the demonstrators in Lützerath, the AfD, which had applied for the current hour, spoke not only of “climate terrorists” but also of “potential murderers”. AfD MP Karsten Hilse said they acted in the “completely irrational belief that we were facing a climate catastrophe”.

MPs from the SPD and CDU praised the police for their efforts in clearing the town and protecting the mine last weekend, when most of the violent scenes took place. SPD MP Sebastian Fiedler said there were burning barricades and Molotov cocktails, and more than 100 injured police officers were counted. “From what we know, the police did a very good job.” The CDU MP Wilfried Oellers stated that the mission had expired “in an exemplary manner”. Green MP Lukas Benner said that anyone who crosses the line into violence is leaving the field of political discourse.

Nestle: AfD just wants to distract

Benner also warned that volunteers in the climate movement “are being intimidated by a new kind of aggression.” The SPD deputy Fiedler made a similar statement: It is important to “look at left-wing extremism”. There are attempts to “undermine and undermine the good efforts of climate activists”. SPD MP Nina Scheer said it was “absolutely unacceptable” to resist in a form “that can only be described as violence against the state”.







The Green MP Ingrid Nestle, in turn, accused the AfD of putting the term “terrorist” in a “completely absurd context”. The AfD wanted to distract from “own attempts to undermine democracy”.

In the meantime, 45 residents of the villages that were saved from the demolition by Habeck’s RWE deal, but are already 90 percent empty, have written an open letter to the authorities. Until now, the remaining villagers had fought side by side with the climate protectors. But the consequences of the evacuation of Lützerath and above all the large-scale demonstration have obviously left their mark on the villages belonging to Erkelenz; there is also a large climate camp on the Keyenberg sports field. “We are simply afraid and feel forgotten by the city of Erkelenz, the police headquarters in Aachen and the state of North Rhine-Westphalia,” the letter said.

Many of the activists don’t even know that the villages are now being preserved. For several nights, masked people went through the towns, smashed windows, threw firecrackers and daubed walls. Activists had to be evicted from private property and the authorities had not informed them about the camp in Keyenberg in advance.