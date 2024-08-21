Home policy

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz will run against Donald Trump and JD Vance in the 2024 US election. The swing states will decide between victory and defeat. © AFP/Montage

The decision in the 2024 US election will be made in the swing states. Who has the better cards there? A look at the polls.

Washington, DC – Who will move into the White House after the 2024 US election: Kamala Harris or Donald Trump? The question is still completely open. Only one thing is already certain: the presidential election will be decided in just a few states. In many of the 50 states, the same party always wins, but some are hotly contested. In the election on November 5, all eyes will be on these fluctuating states, the so-called swing states.

In the 2024 US election, seven swing states are crucial for Harris and Trump

In the past, there were a few more states that were swing states, where majorities alternate between Democrats and Republicans. But this year things are likely to be different. Experts expect very close races in only seven states:

Arizona Georgia Michigan Nevada North Carolina Pennsylvania Wisconsin

Background: There is no direct election. The votes of the eligible voters only decide on the composition of an electoral college. Whoever can unite at least 270 of the 538 electors in the so-called Electoral College will ultimately move into the White House. Polls on the US election are therefore of particular interest in the swing states.

Swing States 1 – Arizona

The state in the southwest of the USA was long considered a safe Republican bastion. With the exception of Bill Clinton’s election victory in 1996, Arizona voted Republican from 1952 to 2016. The turning point came in 2020: Joe Biden won the state with 10,457 votes, or 0.3 points ahead of Donald Trump. Biden’s share of 49.4 percent was the highest for a Democratic candidate since 1964.

Arizona’s population has grown rapidly over the past half century. As a result, the number of electors has almost tripled since 1960. However, after the 2020 census, Arizona surprisingly did not receive any more votes. In the 2024 US election, Arizona will also be awarded eleven Electoral College votes.

Harris vs. Trump: This is the status in Arizona

Kamala Harris 45.2 Donald Trump 44.5 Robert F. Kennedy 5.4

Swing States 2 – Georgia

Georgia was a Democratic stronghold from 1868 to 1960. As in many other southern states, people turned away from the Democrats afterward due to dissatisfaction with civil rights legislation. In 1968, Georgia voted for independent George Wallace – the last time a third-party candidate received Electoral College votes.

From 1972 to 2016, Georgia was reliably Republican, except when a Southern Democrat was on the ballot. However, the state became increasingly competitive until Joe Biden won the 2020 election by 11,779 votes, or 0.2 points, over Donald Trump. It was the closest victory in the election in the entire country. In total, almost five million people voted. In Georgia, 16 votes are awarded for the Electoral College.

Harris vs. Trump: This is the status in Georgia

Donald Trump 46.7 Kamala Harris 45.6 Robert F. Kennedy 3.1

Swing States 3 – Michigan

Michigan is a particularly interesting case. Until the Great Depression, the Republicans dominated here. After that, the state in the Midwest developed into a swing state. From 1972 to 1988, however, the Republicans were on top again, before Michigan became Democratic again: From 1992 to 2012, the Democrats won the majority in six consecutive elections. In 2016, Hillary Clinton was also considered the big favorite, but was narrowly defeated by Donald Trump. Four years later, Joe Biden won the “Great Lakes State” by 154,188 votes.

Michigan has experienced significant economic turmoil since the 1970s and slow population growth compared to the rest of the country. This has resulted in the state receiving fewer and fewer votes in the Electoral College over the past 50 years. In the 2024 US election, only 15 electors will be elected after the 2020 census.

Harris vs. Trump: This is the status in Michigan

Kamala Harris 46.6 Donald Trump 43.6 Robert F. Kennedy 4.9

Swing States 4 – Nevada

Nevada has only been a swing state since the 1990s. Before that, Republicans dominated there and always collected the three votes for the Electoral College. But the state in the western USA has grown significantly since then. Between 2000 and 2010 alone, the population increased by 35 percent.

This means two things: Firstly, six electors are now chosen in Nevada, and secondly, voting behavior has changed. Bill Clinton won there twice for the Democrats in 1992 and 1996. Although the Silver State went back to the Republicans under George W. Bush, the Democrats have been on top again since then. In 2020, however, the race was incredibly close: Joe Biden’s lead over Donald Trump was only 33,596 votes in the end.

Harris vs. Trump: This is the status in Nevada

Swing States 5 – North Carolina

The same applies to North Carolina as to Georgia: firmly in the hands of the Democrats until 1964, the political direction has since shifted clearly in favor of the Republicans. Only Jimmy Carter (1976) and Barack Obama (2008) have been able to win for the Democrats in North Carolina since 1968.

Nevertheless, the state in the east of the USA is considered a swing state in the 2024 US election. This is mainly due to the result of the 2020 election. At that time, Donald Trump received only 74,483 more votes than Joe Biden. A similarly close result is expected again this time. North Carolina, which is part of the greater cultural region of the southern states, received an additional vote in the Electoral College after the 2020 census. This means that 16 electors will be chosen here in the 2024 US election.

Harris vs. Trump: This is the status in North Carolina

Swing States 6 – Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is perhaps the most important state of all in the 2024 US election. Whoever loses the state in the east of the USA has the statistics expert According to Nate Silver only a small chance of winning the presidential election. The probability of winning the Electoral College if he loses in Pennsylvania is therefore less than seven percent.

A look at the numbers shows how hard-fought the last two elections were: In 2016, Trump won with 44,292 votes ahead of Hillary Clinton. With 6.15 million votes cast, that meant a lead of 0.7 points. The result in 2020 was a touch clearer. Back then, Joe Biden beat Trump by 88,555 votes. This time, Pennsylvania has 19 electors for the Electoral College.

Harris vs. Trump: This is the status in Pennsylvania

Swing States 7 – Wisconsin

Wisconsin, along with Michigan and Pennsylvania, has been part of the Democrats’ “blue wall” for years. A victory by Kamala Harris is therefore a must. Until 1928, the northeastern state was predominantly Republican. During the Depression and World War II, Wisconsin briefly became Democratic. By 1984, the Republicans had the upper hand again.

The Democrats then began an impressive winning streak. From 1988 to 2012, they won the Badger State seven times in a row in the presidential election. Then came 2016: Although dozens of polls never saw him as the winner, Trump was ultimately able to beat Hillary Clinton by 0.7 points (22,748 votes). In 2020, it was even closer: Biden was 20,682 votes ahead of Trump. Wisconsin again has ten electoral votes to award.

Harris vs. Trump: This is the status in Wisconsin

Some states are no longer swing states in the 2024 US election

Due to demographic changes, many states have now lost their status as swing states. Six examples are given: While the Republicans are now clearly ahead in Florida, Iowa and Ohio, the Democrats now dominate in Colorado, New Mexico and Oregon. (cs)