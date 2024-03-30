During the Easter holiday period, the Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT) maintains current discounts for students and teachers who use federal motor transportation or passenger rail service.

These discounts, 50 percent for students and 25 percent for teachershave been in force since March 25, coinciding with the official vacation period established by the Ministry of Public Education (SEP).

The rate reduction will be active Until April 5th, last day of the school holiday break.

The discounts must be granted by the passenger rail service providers and the permit holders of the federal passenger motor transportation service in first-class and economy services.

To make the discount effective, both teachers and students must prove their status as beneficiaries by presenting their current credential or a certificate that contains basic information such as the name and seal of the school, the photograph of the holder and, where applicable, the account number. or registration.

Credentials accepted to accredit The right to the discount are exclusively those issued by educational institutions integrated into the SEP education systems, as well as by the UNAM, the IPN and other universities throughout the country, among other recognized educational institutions.

In case of complaints related to railway rates, users must contact the Railway Transport Regulatory Agency (ARTF), while for federal motor transport, complaints must be submitted to the General Directorate of Federal Motor Transport or the Department of Federal Motor Transport of the SICT Center corresponding to your home.

Easter 2024 holiday operation: SICT

The SICT has launched the “Holy Week 2024” holiday operation on federal highways and bus terminals with the main objective of ensure safety and prevent accidents. This operation will be active until April 7, 2024.

The staff of the General Directorate of Protection and Preventive Medicine in Transport (DGPMPT), the General Directorate of Federal Motor Transport (DGAF) and the SICT Centers actively participate in these tasks, working in close coordination with elements of the National Guard.

The DGPMPT, through operation 30 Delta, is carrying out exhaustive verifications of the psychophysical integrity of the operators at 8 strategic points identified for their high accident rate, as well as in 14 bus terminals nationwide.

These verifications include complete medical examinations for drivers, which range from general inspections to specific tests to detect the consumption of alcohol or psychotropic substances. A total of 12 medical units are participating in these actions.

On the other hand, the DGAF and the SICT Centers are carrying out rigorous inspections of the federal motor transportation units to verify the weight, dimensions and physical-mechanical conditions. This is carried out both on roads under federal jurisdiction and at the main bus terminals in the 32 states.

The goal is to ensure that vehicles comply with the safety standards established in the corresponding regulationsfocusing especially on aspects such as the brake system, wheels, rims and tires.