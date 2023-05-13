Home page politics

Will Andreas Bovenschulte win the race again in the 2023 Bremen election? Results and developments for the citizenship elections in Bremen in the live ticker.

The live ticker for the Bremen election 2023 is continuously updated.

Bremen – In the Hanseatic city in the northeast, there has been a solid tradition for decades: the SPD has been in power without interruption since the end of the Second World War. It was last tight in 2019, but this year Bremen election 2023 on May 14, the governing mayor wants Andreas Bovenschulte (SPD) with his Social Democrats know it again and defend his office against the challengers. The chances for the incumbent are not bad, but a total of 16 parties are vying for the favor of voters in Bremen. Who will govern in the future? Bremen? This question will probably only know a trend with the first election forecasts in 2023 around 6 p.m.

Live ticker for the Bremen election 2023: all news and information live on election Sunday

Since 2019 it has been red-green-red in Bremen. Whether that also after the Bremen election – that’s what the ballot paper looks like, by the way remains so in the smallest federal state in Germany, depends largely on around 450,000 eligible voters, who can use their votes live on election Sunday to decide who will govern in Bremen in the future. In the run-up to the election of the Bremen Parliament, messages and news repeatedly made sure that the impression of a crumbling friendship between the parties could have arisen.

In the two-city state of Bremen (consisting of Bremen and Bremerhaven), the electoral system is considered complicated. Overall, the state parliament counts Bremen citizenship, 87 MPs. Of these, 72 MPs are elected for the city of Bremen and 15 for Bremerhaven. On election Sunday, all important developments, initial forecasts and news will be shown in the live ticker for the Bremen election.

Bremen election 2023: An overview of the most important top candidates and parties in the general election

SPD, Andreas Bovenschulte

CDU, Frank Imhoff

Linke, Kristina Vogt

Green, Maike Schaefer

FDP, Thore Schack

Citizens in anger (BIW), Piet Leidreiter

The party

The Pirates

the base

Basic Income for All (GFA)

MERA25

Ecological Democratic Party (ÖDP)

Marxist-Leninist Party (MLPD)

Animal Welfare Party

volt

Party for conventional medical rejuvenation research

Survey on the Bremen election shows leadership for the SPD – but the CDU is hot on its heels

In the meantime, undecided and first-time voters in the Bremen election have the opportunity to use the Wahl-o-Mats on the state elections in Bremen agree and get to know the 16 parties better. In the two-city state of Bremen and Bremerhaven, more than 450,000 voters are called upon to re-elect the state parliament, the Bremen citizenship.

Polls before the Bremen elections in 2023 expect values ​​of around 29 to 30 percent for the Social Democrats – again well above their Bremen record of 24.9 percent four years ago. The CDU with its top candidate Frank Imhoff is 27 percent close to the result of 26.7 percent in 2019.

Why the AfD is not in the 2023 Bremen election and what the angry citizens (BIW) are all about

In advance to Citizenship elections in Bremen, which take place on May 14, ensured the final exclusion of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) nationwide for a stir. The state election committee has rejected the competing lists of candidates from the party at odds there. A total of two lists were rejected. Because of a conflict in the AfD in the smallest federal state, admission to the 2023 state election in Bremen had long been in question. Background: Long before the Bremen elections in 2023, two state associations are competing to see which of them is legitimate.

Meanwhile, the citizens in anger (BIW) Bremen are making headlines ahead of the elections to the Bremen state parliament. The party of party leader Jan Timke is considered to be right-wing conservative and only contests the elections in Bremen. Thanks to the AfD dispute in Bremen, the party around top candidate Piet Leidreiter was able to gain ground in the polls for the Bremen election.

Bremen election 2023 in the live ticker: when the first election results and forecasts will be available

The first results and forecasts for the Bremen elections in 2023 will not be available until around 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 14th, but the chances for the CDU not bad. Top candidate Frank Imhoff could present himself as a strong challenger to Governing Mayor Andreas Bovenschulte (SPD) turn out. Current surveys on the Bremen elections showed shortly before the votes were cast that the SPD is still the strongest force in Bremen – although the lead over the CDU is significantly smaller than in previous years.