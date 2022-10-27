Paris (AFP) – Global warming could reach 2.6 °C by the end of the century, taking into account current commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the UN warned Thursday in a new report a few days before COP27. .

But the States do not comply with their commitments and the current trajectory could generate an even greater warming of 2.8 ° C, according to a report by the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP).

Both trajectories are well above the Paris Agreement goals of containing warming “well below” 2°C, and if possible keeping it at 1.5°C.

One day after the UN Climate Change office estimated that current commitments are “very far” from responding to the goals set in Paris, UNEP considered that progress in cutting emissions “unfortunately” has not been enough .

The report examines the difference between the CO2 pollution emitted, according to countries’ plans to decarbonise their economies, and what science believes is necessary to contain warming to within 1.5ºC to 2ºC relative to to the pre-industrial era.

The text indicates that in order to reach 1.5 °C it would be necessary to reduce emissions by 45% with respect to current levels.

Lack of concrete actions

Last year at the COP26 in Glasgow, the countries signed a “pact” to urge them to strengthen their contributions at the national level every year. But the response has been “regrettably insufficient,” said the report, which recounts that only 24 countries complied.

“We are heading towards a global catastrophe,” warned UN Secretary General António Guterres, criticizing the lack of concrete action to fight climate change.

“Carbon neutrality commitments are worthless without plans, policies and actions to back them up,” he said in a video message.

The world “cannot afford more greenwashing,” he insisted.

According to the UNEP report, the latest commitments made by countries, called “nationally determined contributions” (NDCs), will reduce emissions by 5% by 2030 relative to the current trajectory for pacts made without conditions and in a 10% for those carried out with financing conditions or external actions.

CO2 emissions up to 2030, with targets announced by countries, based on current policies and emissions needed to limit global warming to +2°C and +1.5°C in 2100, according to the Emission Gap Report AFP

This in terms of warming implies that unconditional contributions “give a 66% chance of limiting warming to about 2.6°C by the end of the century.”

Considering the commitments that have conditions, the result is slightly better, but it leads to a rise of 2.4 °C, which is still well above the Paris targets.

If the “carbon neutrality” commitments that several countries recently multiplied are taken into account, the rise could be contained even at 1.8 ºC.

“Failure”

But this view is “not currently credible,” experts in the report noted, pointing to “gaps” between promises and results.

In 2020, global emissions fell by 7%, in line with the estimated level that can keep global warming to 1.5 °C, due to the fact that the covid-19 crisis paralyzed much of world activity.

But the spike in 2021 could make that year a record for emissions, UNEP said.

“There is a total rebound after Covid-19. This is a failure in terms of using unprecedented financing to accelerate the green transition, it is a failure,” Anne Olhoff, the report’s lead author, told AFP.