Great are the challenges that trucking in Mexico is overcoming shortly after the end of 2022, the biggest of which is the inflation that increased costs throughout the year, when they usually only increased at the beginning of the year; This is reflected in the fact that when you change rates you have to absorb the cost of inflation.

Another of the challenges that has been faced, precisely as a consequence of inflation, is the shortage of equipment and auto parts for its maintenance, for which the carriers have had to adjust, opting to extend the life time of the units that are circulating, the foregoing leads us to fewer trucks that can be offered as transport companies, which means that those who produce food, among others, have their warehouses full, cannot find trucks, cannot transport their product on time, which It means transportation rates go up.

The shortage of operators is another outstanding challenge, transportation organizations from Mexico, the United States and Canada agreed on the urgency of creating a regional talent program to make the profession more attractive and attract new drivers. A recent study by the International Road Transport Union (IRU) revealed that globally there is a deficit of more than 2 million 600 thousand freight truck drivers.

For Mexico, the vacancies reach 54 thousand jobs; in the United States the shortage reaches 80 thousand drivers while in Canada the figure oscillates around 23 thousand. The foregoing is a matter that urgently demands to improve the conditions of the profession to make it more attractive, as well as to prevent the flight of human talent to other professions.

The land freight transport industry then faces two great challenges; On the one hand, the interruptions in the supply chains remain even after the pandemic and have also been aggravated by the lack of specialized human capital, as already mentioned; and on the other hand, inflationary pressures have also influenced salary remuneration rates, which has also generated a scenario of “piracy of drivers”.

On the other hand, the difficulty in obtaining permits and license procedures or renewing license plates after the latest hack to the government, the Secretary of Communications and Transportation (SCT) suspended all permits and procedures for the rest of 2022, which reduced the paperwork for permits and renewals, delaying and complicating the entire production chain. According to delegates from the National Cargo Transport Chamber (CANACAR), they are in talks with the SCT to resume, at least, urgent requests and make the closure of this 2022 less challenging.

Lastly, in the case of the enforceability of CDFIs (Digital Tax Receipts on the Internet) with Complement Carta Porte in Foreign Trade, it was postponed again and will be from August 1 and not from January 1, 2023, according to the sat. This gives time for the transition, especially for micro and small companies in the country that are not ready. The decision to give a seven-month extension will help users and transport providers to become familiar with the correct issuance of Charter complements. Porte in National Transfers.

All of the above is a matter in which the government, transporters, users and suppliers of the industry must be fully employed to solve the problems described and prevent transport from becoming a bottleneck in the food chain.

By: José María Gaxiola/Director of El Trocadero of CAADES