By: Marte Vega Román, president of CAADES

They are very diverse issues that is currently facing our sectorbut among the main situations that concern and occupy our activity, we can say that the issue of the availability of waterthe markets both in the aspects of organization and in the levels of prices and other issues such as external threats, in the case of tomato with the agreement to suspend dumping and legislative trends in labor matters, as well as the lack of labour.

Other aspects of concern that affect the profitability of the activity are the excessive rise in the cost of inputs and the revalued exchange rate that affects our competitiveness. All of this has to do with the current economic environment that the farmer can't control.

For this agricultural cycle, the State Council for Sustainable Rural Development proposed a planting program for 670 thousand hectares susceptible to irrigation both with the availability of dams and with water rescues. These planted areas highlight crops such as beans and chickpeas, with areas above the average of recent years, as they are crops with low water demand and in the case of beans, considering that there are reasonable market expectations, by virtue of the affectation of bean production of the recent spring summer cycle.

In the case of corn, a program was proposed with a reduction of around 200 thousand hectares, which represents a drop in production volume of 40 percent compared to the previous year, like the rest of the states of the autumn winter cycle. , which could facilitate the marketing of this crop.

Both in the case of corn and in the case of preferred beans, there is the advantage that they are crops that, due to their quality characteristics, are difficult to replace with imports, given that there is a limited international supply of these products.

Regarding beans, the State Government established its market organization strategy, by covering with support the first two months of storage, with the purpose of dosing the supply of this crop and achieving reasonable prices that give it profitability. to the producer.

In the case of corn, the advantage that we must take advantage of at this time is its low availability, for the reasons described above and the governor's recent statements that the volumes acquired last cycle (strategic reserve of the last cycle), do not They will be offered to the market at the time of marketing of the current harvest.

To obtain fairer prices for the corn producer, we must work together with the rest of the organizations, the State Government and the Federal Government, to define the necessary management strategies and support schemes.

Marte Vega Roman



More from CAADES:

Horticultural challenges in labor matters

The Expo Agro Sinaloa 2024 met the expectations we had: Marte Vega Román

Expo Agro Sinaloa Sinaloan heritage

#Current #challenges #agriculture #Sinaloa