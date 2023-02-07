DThe audience is returning, but the level from before Corona has not yet been reached again: This is how the result of a survey carried out by the German Music and Orchestra Association “unisono” can be summarized. All 129 concert and opera orchestras in Germany were given a questionnaire, only six orchestras did not answer: a representative picture of the trends in the survey period December 2022 and January 2023. Almost 60 percent of the orchestras stated that the performances were less well attended on average than before, forty percent observed a similarly good capacity utilization, five orchestras even reported better utilization.

Such successes, according to the orchestra, have to do with targeted advertising and marketing measures, with traditionally successful productions and new concert formats that have been included in the program. If there are no visitors, it has to do with the caution of the older audience, who continue to avoid visiting larger halls for fear of infection.

This is also reflected in the number of subscriptions. The number of subscribers for almost seventy percent of the orchestras has decreased compared to March 2020, when the corona pandemic began, while it has remained roughly the same for thirty percent of the orchestras. The orchestra sees reasons for this, on the one hand, in the older audience’s concern about infection, but even more – mentioned by seventy-five percent – ​​in the breaking of a habit: After the subscriptions were suspended during the lockdown, many previous subscribers did not come back. In times when even the Berliner Philharmoniker have to advertise their subscriptions, the time has come for marketing and direct customer support. The Bielefeld Theater shows how far you can get with this. It has remained stable at four thousand subscriptions sold and has even recorded a slight increase. After the corona pandemic, every single subscriber there was contacted by letter and telephone, with success.

And so says Gerald Mertens, the managing director of the German Music and Orchestra Association: “I don’t see the subscription as dead. But it requires intensive customer care. If you get involved as an orchestra, then you get the subscribers again.” As far as the older audience is concerned, Mertens mentions an option that is not used enough: long-standing guests who give up their subscription for reasons of mobility, for example, to online broadcasts win – if they are offered by the orchestra.







The pressure of engaging with your audience also unleashes creativity. Almost half of the orchestras surveyed included new concert formats in their programmes: late-night concerts after the actual concert, for example, or film music performances for silent films. The 1:1 concert, in which a musician plays for only one listener, a prime discipline of the Corona period, continues his career. Incidentally, worldwide, as Gerald Mertens reports. The format, invented before Corona at the summer concerts in Volkenroda, Thuringia, is now a protected trademark.

The livelihood pressure for freelance musicians remains high. The situation has improved somewhat due to the performances during the Christmas season, which were once again able to take place unhindered. The organizers who hire freelancers are forced to be cautious, reports Mertens, the uncertainty about the amount of ticket income is still high after the Corona period and the entrepreneurial risk is difficult to assess. For this reason, the German Orchestra Foundation is collecting again this season for the musicians’ emergency aid, which was launched during the Corona pandemic. 227,000 euros have already been collected since October.