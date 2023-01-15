Strong increases also on current accounts. For banks increased costs

LThe wave of price increases that is hitting Italians doesn’t even spare current accounts. La Stampa writes it today, which reports the data of a survey by the ComparaConti.it and SOStariffe.it Observatory which analyzed the evolution of the sector from February 2022 to today.

According to these data, “NoDuring 2022, expenditure increased by 8% with an average outlay of 132 euros per current account holder. The costs for the annual fee have risen more but services at the counter have also increased, such as withdrawals and transfers, which have already been on the rise for several years and have grown even more in recent months”. As La Stampa explains: “However, not all accounts increase in the same way and there are those who run much faster: if the increase in costs is on average +8% per year, for online accounts there is even a leap of 26%” .

“The commissions applied to over-the-counter operations are also increasing”, adds La Stampa. “But what is the reason for the price increases?” asks the newspaper, which recalls how “in this phase the banks should lower their expenses given that they are taking advantage of the increase in the cost of money by the European Central Bank (ECB)”.

The answer given by the authors of the report are the rising costs for the banks. “The branches in the area represent an increasingly significant cost for banking institutions which are forced to increase commissions to make the direct assistance service to their customers sustainable”.

