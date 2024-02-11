“Current account under attack”. 80-year-old loses 240 thousand euros with a text message. The scam

An 80-year-old from Milan was tricked into transferring 241,000 euros to various third-party bank accounts after receiving a text message that appeared to come from customer care of his bank.

The elder had been warned of a cyber attack to your telephone devices and linked accounts. After a year of investigations coordinated by the Milan prosecutor's office, the police conducted eighteen searches in Tuscany and Campania against people under investigation, accused of complicity in aggravated fraud.

The investigation made it possible to reconstruct how the scam occurred. After receiving the text message, the victim was contacted by telephone by an individual who posed as an operator from his bank's anti-fraud service. This man convinced the old man to transfer all his savings to him “secure” accounts to prevent “unauthorized withdrawals”.

The investigations conducted by Cosc Lombardiathe Operational Center for Cyber ​​Security, allowed investigators to identify 18 suspects (7 residents in the Agro Aversa area, 8 in Naples, 2 in Battipaglia and one in Livorno).

The computer searches on the devices seized from the suspects provided investigators with important evidence on the vastness of the criminal activitiesthus offering new ideas for further investigations and insights.