D.he digitization is penetrating all areas of our life. It satisfies an ever greater need for immediacy – in consumption, at work and in everyday interaction. In doing so, it turns our cultural, social and economic structures upside down in many ways.

The way we pay for something is no exception. Our payment behavior is changing – rapidly in some countries. Until recently, instant payments were only possible with cash.

For smaller amounts, cash payments are still predominantly used. The trend, however, is towards cashless, contactless payments. When shopping, we are increasingly using contactless cards, an app on our smartphone or even a smartwatch.

ECB director Fabio Panetta Source: European Central Bank

Central banks around the world inevitably ask the question of whether they should adopt a digital currency as currency watchdogs and issuers. Should they initiate a new form of money that is legal tender, enjoys the same trust as conventional money and also has all of its advantages?

Should we offer a digital currency in parallel to the euro banknotes in the euro area? We already have digital means of payment such as electronic transfers. And of course we have physical central bank money in the form of cash.

On the other hand, we do not have a digital currency that is issued by the central bank and that we can all use in everyday life. In other words, we are missing the digital counterpart to the euro banknotes.

Whether we need a digital euro or not is an urgent question of principle that is currently preoccupying the ECB and national central banks in the euro area. Today we are publishing a report setting out our assessment of the economic, strategic, technological and societal options that are open to us.

Public consultation begins on October 12th

It is the basis for a public consultation process that will begin on October 12th. In doing so, we want to find out how the public and all stakeholders concerned feel about these issues. The report concludes that we should be ready for the introduction of a digital euro if developments in our environment make it necessary.

That means we have to prepare now. In the coming months we will listen and experiment in order to be able to make an informed decision about the possible development and introduction of a digital euro.

The euro is a public good for the people: free access to a simple, generally accepted, risk-free, reliable means of payment. The digital euro must ensure that this public good is preserved.

The introduction of a digital euro may be necessary in various scenarios, for example when people no longer want to pay with cash or in extreme situations such as natural disasters or pandemics, in which other conventional payment services no longer work.

A digital euro would also protect us from state or private-sector digital means of payment that originate from or are controlled from countries outside the euro area, largely displacing existing means of payment. Such a situation could be questionable from a regulatory perspective and jeopardize financial stability or even our monetary, economic and financial sovereignty.

A digital euro should complement cash, but not replace it. Both together would offer people greater choice and easier access to payment methods. In this way, they would contribute to financial inclusion. At the same time, a digital euro would be a sign of Europe’s willingness to face change and set a good example.

Accelerate digitization in Europe

It would drive the digitization of the economy in Europe. It would enable innovations in retail payments. This would create synergies with the new payment solutions that people and companies need for their success in innovative digital markets.

The euro would become more attractive for people outside the euro area, it would become more attractive worldwide and thus further strengthen the European financial system. Ultimately, it would enable a more effective fight against criminal activities such as money laundering and terrorist financing.

However, the introduction of a digital euro also presents us with challenges. Some are related to people’s individual rights, such as protection of personal rights. If we take care of the functional and technical design, we have to find solutions to these challenges.

Other challenges are economic. For example, some observers fear that a digital euro could have a negative impact on banking or lead to instability in stressful financial situations. With a well-designed digital euro, however, we can counteract these risks.

In tackling these challenges, however, we must not forget that the value of money – whether in traditional or digital form – is always based on people’s trust. Public acceptance is critical.

That’s why we want to listen to people and learn more about their needs, preferences and concerns about the digital euro. In our work, we will be guided by the feedback we receive during the consultation process and through exchanges with the elected representatives of the people of Europe.

Work with all stakeholders

We will test specific options, working with all stakeholders. In consultation with the institutions and authorities concerned, we will examine the legal, economic and financial requirements that a digital euro must meet.

The euro has done well so far as a currency that is trusted by people in Europe. We can’t sit back. We have to make sure that our currency is ready for the future.

Fabio Panetta, 61, has been a member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank since January 2020. The former vice-governor of the Banca d’Italia is responsible for the areas of international and European relations as well as banknotes, market infrastructure and payment systems.