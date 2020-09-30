Red coins of 1 and 2 euro cents may be living their last hours. These small copper pieces are in the crosshairs of the European Commission. A disappearance that would not really disturb the French if we are to believe the people interviewed by France 3 on a Parisian market. These pieces are indeed far from unanimous among customers. “It weighs down the pockets, we can’t get rid of them so I’ll be happy to see them disappear”, assures a man at the microphone of France 3.

They are bulky and restrictive for traders. “At least there will be less change to give back, sometimes it’s complicated”, deplores Jamel Razzouni, a Parisian fishmonger. Result: these copper parts flow poorly. However, the 1 and 2 euro cent coins are produced in large quantities. There are 181 small coins in circulation for every European citizen while they are expensive to produce. Each euro cent issued costs 1.2 cent.

