The days of the 1 and 2 cent coins may be numbered. Small parts are no longer popular with the European Commission. In a Parisian bakery, the prospect of their disappearance delighted customers. “We lost them in the wallet and we never found them when we had to“, deplores a client. Each European citizen has 181. coins, in large quantities, are difficult to sell and mainly came to fill the piggy banks of the operation “Yellow coins”.



The production of this small change is expensive. Each euro cent issued costs 1.20 cent. Thus, the manufacture of these small parts is charged 1.4 billion euros more than their value. Several European countries have already condemned them. The future of the 1 and 2 euro cent coins should be unveiled by the European Commission at the end of next year.

