It seems that Alexis Vega’s journey with Chivas de Guadalajara will come to an end once the 2023 Liga MX Apertura tournament concludes. The Mexican forward has suffered a very marked loss of play over the last year, has suffered significant injuries and has been in the eye of the hurricane due to his indiscipline.
In this context, the red and white board’s patience would have run out and they would seek to release the winger in the winter transfer market. Vega, despite all the situations mentioned above, still has a market in Mexican soccer and could find a place on a team.
Due to the high cost of his letter, hardly any team will be able to cover this transfer. For this reason, Chivas de Guadalajara will have to be open to making some exchange to finalize Vega’s departure. These are some players that the Sacred Flock might be interested in.
A player like Alexis Vega would not go down badly in Pachuca and an element like Erick Sánchez would be received with open arms in Chivas. ‘Chiquito’ can play as a midfielder or also behind the striker.
This exchange could be one of the most feasible. Cruz Azul needs a striker with a nose for goals and who is unbalanced. On the other hand, Chivas would benefit from incorporating an all-terrain element like Charly Rodríguez.
Tigres has longed for Alexis Vega on more than one occasion and Chivas needs a quality left back after the probable departure of Cristian Calderón. Jesús Angulo is one of the best in this position. The impediment to this exchange taking place? The cats already have many wingers in their current squad.
Chivas sounded out Córdova before he left América for Tigres. There are few Mexican players with the quality and vision of the Azulcrema youth player. Perhaps the Sacred Flock could tempt the UANL team by offering Vega in exchange.
Romo would be a good addition to the red and white squad. During past markets, Monterrey has had Alexis Vega on its radar. Could it be that Rayados and Chivas make a trade?
Cortizo is one of the fashionable men in Mexican soccer. The footballer who emerged from the basic forces of Querétaro can play as a midfielder or more advanced. He could be another option in a hypothetical exchange between Rayados and Chivas.
Marcel Ruiz is reaching his best level in Toluca. The young midfielder has had incredible growth and is consolidating under the orders of Ignacio Ambriz. Would Toluca be interested in having Alexis Vega back?
Gallardo is an ideal player for Chivas de Guadalajara. He can play both as a left back and as a midfielder and winger in the same lane.
The jewel of Santos Laguna is coveted by the greats of Liga MX and some European clubs. Chivas could try to tip the balance in its favor by offering Alexis Vega in exchange.
It is more than clear that Chivas needs a quality center forward. The red and white board has had Mexican-American Brandon Vásquez on its agenda, but they have not been able to reach an agreement with Cincinnati FC. Would the MLS team be interested in a trade that includes Alexis Vega?
