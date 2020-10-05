In the midst of the Corona epidemic crisis, do not consider the currency note to be safe. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) says that any kind of bacteria and virus can be spread between each other with currency notes. Therefore, instead of using currency at this time, people should use digital payment more and more. RBI has given this information to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), a businessmen’s organization.

Kat asked the Finance Ministry for an answer

According to the news of news agency IANS, Kat had sent a letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 9 March. In this letter, Kat had requested to clarify whether the currency notes are carriers of bacteria and viruses. The ministry referred this question to the RBI. CAT had replied on October 3 that currency notes could be carriers of bacteria and viruses.

Avoid using cash

In a reply sent to CAT, RBI has said “To limit the corona virus epidemic, people can conveniently make digital payments from their homes through online channels such as mobile banking, internet banking, cards, etc. Using currency and Withdraw cash from ATMs. Public health guidelines are required to be strictly followed on Kovid-19 issued by the authorities from time to time. “

According to CAT national president BC Bhartia and national general secretary Praveen Khandelwal, RBI’s reply suggests that digital payments should be used more and more.

Kat says that currency notes are most likely to spread very quickly of any type of bacteria or virus such as Kovid-19. For this reason, since last year, the institute is trying to get the government’s ministers and other authorities to take an explanation. After raising this issue many times, this is the first time that the Reserve Bank has taken cognizance of this and has given the answer, but Kanny was cut off from the original question. However, in its reply, the Reserve Bank has not denied it.

