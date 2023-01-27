Currencies | The Swedish krona weakened into a “junk currency”, and that benefits the Finnish tourist

Concerns have arisen in Sweden about the krona sinking into the trash can, but a weak currency can boost the economy.

“Today in the summer, for many, there is no chance of a holiday abroad. Not even to Finland.”

Swedish newspaper Göteborgs-Posten the message of the editorial is dark. First of all, it can be interpreted that Finland is a secondary holiday destination for Swedes. Another and perhaps more important message is that the weak krona makes traveling to euro countries clearly more expensive than before.

The exchange rate of the Swedish krona has weakened to historic levels. The last time one euro cost the same amount of krona was during the financial crisis in 2009. In the local media, the krona has already been labeled a “junk currency” several times.

The weakening of the krona against the euro and the dollar means that products imported to Sweden and travel abroad are more expensive than before. At the same time, it means that Finns in Sweden get more with their euros than before.

The weakening of the currency also encourages export companies that receive their income in foreign currencies. It should contribute to the economy.

However, Kruunu has managed such a low level that it has aroused increasing criticism. Those who are worried about the weak krone remind us that nowadays even export companies first have to import components from abroad, which means that it now costs more than before.

Nordea’s chief analyst Susanne Spector has stated to SVT that the Swedish krona has “elements” of a junk currency. According to Spector, the weakening of the krone impoverishes Swedes, especially when traveling abroad. It also tightens the situation of companies engaged in imports.

“We are bringing inflation in a situation where inflation is already high,” Spector tells SVT.

Sweden’s inflation rate accelerated to 10.2 percent in December. At the same time, inflation in the euro area was slowing at 9.2 percent.

Business life research institute (Etla) researcher Sakari Lähdemäki says that the weakening of the exchange rate also benefits the Swedish economy.

“The economy benefits from the weakening of the krona through exports, which has now stalled,” says Lähdemäki.

“Traditionally, it has been thought that Sweden may have benefited from its own independent monetary policy, when it could, if necessary, increase the pressure on the weakening of the krona.”

According to Lähdemäki, the weakening of the krona can also increase private consumption within Sweden and, if the krona remains weak, also travel to Sweden. He considers the concerns raised in the Swedish media about the krona as a “junk currency” exaggerated.

“Looking at Finland, this is perhaps the case when you take into account the general situation. The weakening of the krone has benefits for Sweden that presumably outweigh the disadvantages.”

Why Is the value of the Swedish krona slipping at all?

Pricing of exchange rates takes place in the market and there can be many reasons for exchange rates to fluctuate. Therefore, it is also difficult to find one clear culprit for the weakening of the crown.

“Compared to the euro area, Sweden is a small open economy, whose currencies typically react to different news and fluctuate more,” says the head of the Bank of Finland’s monetary policy and euro area economy office. Markku Lehmus.

The development of the exchange rate is influenced, for example, by the central bank’s monetary policy and the differences in interest rates compared to other currency areas. However, Lehmus notes that the Swedish central bank’s interest rate decisions have been in line with the European central bank.

“The market interprets even small differences sensitively,” says Lehmus.

Monetary policy is mainly influenced by the rate of inflation, keeping it stable is the main task of central banks. In recent months, inflation in Sweden has been slightly faster than in the euro area.

At the same time, the market monitors the economic expectations of the currency areas. The Eurozone has recently been predicted to do better than previously feared, while the growth outlook for the Swedish economy is more negative. In Sweden, for example, house prices have come down hard, and the situation of indebted households is getting tighter.

Neither Lehmus nor Lähdemäki will guess the future direction of the crown. It is very difficult to predict the course development of currencies.