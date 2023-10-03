Currencies | The ruble is weakening again, on Tuesday a symbolically important border was broken for Russia

The ruble weakened momentarily in the morning so that one dollar cost more than one hundred rubles.

The ruble weakened in relation to the US dollar in the morning, so that one dollar cost more than one hundred rubles.

News agency Bloomberg’s according to the report, the ruble was the weakest by 0.5 percent at 100.255 rubles against the dollar in Moscow trading.

The ruble is weighed down by Russia’s shrinking current account surplus and foreign currency flows out of Russia.

The ruble is usually under pressure at the beginning of each month. Towards the end of the month, the ruble normally strengthens, when Russian export companies exchange their export earnings into rubles for tax payment.

According to the news agency Reuters, the ruble weakened against the euro by 0.3 percent to 106.65 rubles on Tuesday morning. Against the Chinese yuan, the ruble had slipped 0.3 percent to 13.65 rubles.

The previous one once the exchange rate of the ruble was 100 rubles against the dollar in August.

Then, in an extraordinary meeting, the Central Bank of Russia raised its key interest rate by 3.50 percentage points to 12 percent.

The central bank continued interest rate purchases in September, when the key interest rate rose by one percentage point to 13 percent.

The interest rate hike of the emergency meeting was the steepest since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression. The central bank also announced in August that it will refrain from buying foreign currency for the rest of the year.

Despite the measures, the ruble has continued to slip. There is a demand for foreign currency in Russia, because the country’s imports are recovering from the shock caused by severe economic sanctions. At the same time, the export revenues of Russia’s most important export companies have decreased significantly.

In August, the Russian administration negotiated with export companies about the return of mandatory capital restrictions. So far, however, the administration has been content only to recommend measures to export companies to support the ruble.