Currencies | The krona is slipping into a “junk currency”, and that’s why many Swedes are already longing for the euro

The popularity of the euro is at its highest since the eurozone debt crisis.

Record breaking the sinking value of the krona against the euro has turned the Swedish common currency towards the euro, says Statistics Sweden.

According to the survey published on Wednesday, 30.6 percent of respondents would now vote in favor of switching to the euro. Although 50.5 percent are still in favor of staying in the krona, the common currency’s popularity is now at its highest since the eurozone debt crisis.

Six months ago, 23.2 percent of Swedes were in favor of switching to the euro and 58.5 percent were in favor of staying in the krona.

Reported about it among others, Bloomberg.

Weak the krona has been seen by Swedes as an increase in the price of imported products. Traveling abroad is also more expensive for Swedes than before.

The cheap krone has been a big topic of conversation in Sweden throughout the beginning of the year. The headlines have criticized the krona as a “junk currency”, among other things. Swedish pro-euro business manager Christer Gardell called the krona a “little crap currency” in the Aftonbladet newspaper.

Gardell says in the Bloomberg article that it is clear that marginal currencies are punished in a currency world dominated by the US dollar and the euro.

However, there has not yet been wider political support for switching to the euro in Sweden.

A crown has been weighed down by the sluggish prospects of the Swedish economy and the uncertain situation of the country’s real estate market, said Handelsbanken’s chief economist in Finland Timo Hirvonen For Helsingin Sanomat earlier this week.

Handelsbanken predicts that Sweden’s gross domestic product will shrink by 0.7 percent this year. It is weaker than in Finland and elsewhere in the euro area.