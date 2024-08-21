Currencies | The euro hurt to the year’s highs against the dollar

Currencies|Growing expectations of a Fed rate cut are now weakening the dollar.

Common currency the euro has risen to its strongest level in a year against the US dollar.

One euro was worth 1.1143 dollars on Wednesday.

The strengthening of the euro is explained by the things that weaken the dollar, i.e. the growing expectations of the start of interest rate cuts in the United States.

The market is now waiting for a message that the US Federal Reserve will lower its key interest rate faster than the European Central Bank.

Clues on this are expected from the annual meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, USA, starting on Thursday. the head of the Fed Jerome Powell scheduled to speak there on Friday.

On Wednesday hopes for interest rate cuts grew in the market when it appeared that the US employment situation has been weaker than expected. The revised employment statistics released by the US Department of Labor said that more than 800,000 fewer new jobs were created than previously thought between April 2023 and March 2024.

The statistical correction was so significant that it also raised expectations for an interest rate cut of up to 0.50 percentage points. However, the market considers an interest rate cut of 0.25 percentage points in September more likely.

Already last week, the employment statistics for July reported bad news regarding employment and unemployment developments.

On Wednesday evening Finnish time, the minutes of the Fed’s July interest rate meeting were also published. They revealed that some central bankers would have been ready to lower the key interest rate as early as July. However, the majority gave their support to the interest rate cut in September.

In August the euro has strengthened against the dollar by a total of 2.9 percent.

The last time the euro was at its current level was in July of last year. After that, the common currency began to slide and hit a low of $1.05 in October before it started to strengthen again. The euro was also close to its current level at the beginning of this year.

Although the euro is now clearly stronger than the dollar, it is still far from its peak levels. In the summer of 2021, the euro moved above the $1.20 level, and in the summer of 2008, it reached an all-time high. At that time, one euro equaled $1.60.

At its weakest for a long time, the euro was in the early autumn of 2022. At that time, the euro was weaker than the dollar for a while, and one euro was worth about 0.97 dollars.

On Wednesday, the dollar also weakened against the British pound and the Japanese yen.