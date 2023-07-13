Currencies | The dollar has weakened significantly in a week – the Euro is at its strongest in over a year

The dollar has weakened significantly in a week. The euro is at its strongest against the dollar in more than a year.

On Thursday evening, a little before seven, one euro already cost almost $1.12. The euro has been as strong compared to the dollar since early spring 2022.

The dollar exchange rate has weakened widely in a week. The Dollar Index, which compares the dollar’s exchange rate to other leading currencies, has fallen by more than three percent in five days. The similar, but somewhat broader Dollar Spot index maintained by Bloomberg has fallen by more than 2.5 percent in a week.

News agency Bloomberg’s according to investors say that the background of the weakening of the dollar is the interest rate approaching its peak, as well as the effects of the central bank Fed’s tightening of monetary policy, which is now beginning to be felt in the US economy.

“In general, we can probably assume that the top of the dollar exchange rate has been seen. Other currencies may have room to do better in the second half of the year and in 2024,” AB Bank’s head of fixed income investments in Asia and the Pacific told Bloomberg Brad Gibson.

Yet last year the dollar exchange rate was very strong. For example, the value of the euro slipped last summer first to so-called parity, i.e. equal strength with the dollar, and then even below the dollar. At that time, one euro equaled less than one dollar.

The exchange rate of the euro rose back past the dollar at the end of autumn and has fluctuated throughout the beginning of the year, however, the dollar remained stronger.

The development of the dollar exchange rate is closely monitored, as the vast majority of international trade takes place in dollars. Due to its central position, changes in the dollar’s exchange rate are also widely visible outside the United States.