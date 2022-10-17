Currencies | The British pound strengthens, the week could be stormy

The Bank of England ended its government bond buying program on Friday. At the same time, Prime Minister Liz Truss’s position at the head of the country is shaken.

English the pound has become more expensive in Asian trading. In the morning, the currency has traded at a maximum of 1.1273 dollars, which is 0.9 percent stronger than Friday’s closing price.

The pound has been supported by investors’ expectations that the British government will cancel further tax cuts financed by debt.

Britain’s new Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said the news agency Bloomberg by In an interview with the British broadcasting company BBC on Sunday, that nothing is off the table when the government’s planned actions are re-evaluated.

Hunt is due to release more information on the government’s fiscal policy later on Monday. The medium-term plan of the government’s financial policy measures will be announced at the end of October.

Pound has recently moved strongly according to the British Treasury’s tax plans. On Thursday, the currency strengthened as much as 2.5 percent against the dollar and weakened by 1.4 percent on Friday after Hunt was appointed as finance minister.

It could be a tough week for the British currency and interest rate markets, as the Bank of England ended its market-supporting government bond buying program on Friday.

At the same time, the British Prime Minister By Liz Truss position in the leadership of the country is shaken. British newspaper Financial Times by some of the governing party’s Conservative MPs and representatives of the business community demanded a change of prime minister more and more loudly over the weekend.

Truss became Prime Minister on 6 September. Fairly since then, he has had time to anger the voters, scare the investors and collapse the confidence of the markets and the support of his party.