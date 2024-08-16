Currencies | FT: The dramatic weakening of the Norwegian krone is surprising

Currencies|The value of the Norwegian krone has weakened the most out of the ten most traded currencies this year. The deterioration has increased prices and keeps borrowing costs high.

Norwegian the recent weakening of the krone has been so dramatic that, for example, the country’s former environment minister Sveinung Rotevatn has proposed tying it to the euro, the economic newspaper Financial Times tells.

“I am ready for a discussion, and the rather dramatic weakening of the krona means that we have to seriously think about alternatives,” Rotevatn tells FT.

Norwegian the depreciation of the krona has continued for a long time. While in September 2012 one Norwegian krone cost 13.2 euro cents, now the krone costs approx. 8.5 cents.

The value of the krona in relation to the US dollar and the euro is now at an almost all-time low.

The Norwegian central bank has to keep interest rates high because of the low exchange rate, even though central banks elsewhere are already preparing for interest rate cuts.

When most consumer goods come from exports, a weak currency makes them expensive to buy.

“This leads to inflation, which in turn leads to the need to raise interest rates. The loser is the Norwegian consumer,” Rotevatn told FT.

On Thursday, Norway’s central bank left its key policy rate at 4.5 percent.

A similar weakening of the currency has also been seen in Sweden for a long time.