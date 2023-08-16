Currencies | FT: Putin is considering drastic capital restrictions to revive the ruble

The interest rate hike made by the central bank in its emergency meeting was apparently not sufficient.

Russian president Vladimir Putin is negotiating on Wednesday to impose capital restrictions to strengthen the heavily weakened ruble, two sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the newspaper for the Financial Times.

According to the newspaper, Putin will be presented with a proposal from the Ministry of Finance, according to which export companies should convert part of their export earnings into rubles to a Russian bank account. Normally, part of the export income is left, for example, in the foreign currency account of the foreign bank that handled the payments.

of the Financial Times according to the proposal seen, export companies should convert 80 percent of their revenue into rubles within 90 days of receiving payments. If the companies do not comply with the order, they will be denied state subsidies.

In addition, according to the newspaper, export companies would be prohibited from paying dividends to their shareholders and would not be allowed to extend their foreign loans. The plans would also include canceling import subsidies, limiting currency exchange agreements and funds transferred abroad.

“The measures seem solid and I believe they will strengthen the ruble. The central bank’s interest rate hike was apparently not sufficient, which is why they are now resorting to capital restrictions,” says the economist Kristian Nummelin from the financial company Nordea.

The Treasury minister Anton Siluanov was the only one to propose capital restrictions as early as Monday, according to the Financial Times.

Ruble has weakened by around 25 percent this year, which reflects the growing plight of the economy. In order to strengthen the currency, the central bank decided in its emergency meeting on Tuesday to raise the key interest rate by 3.50 percentage points to 12.00% in order to secure price stability.

At the beginning of the current year, one dollar was worth more than 70 rubles, but on Friday it was already 100 rubles. On Wednesday evening, the value of the dollar was 93.2 rubles.

Advisor of the Bank of Finland specializing in the Russian economy Laura Solanko emphasizes that the weakening of the ruble is a psychologically significant issue in Russia.

“Ever since the time of the Soviet Union, citizens have learned to observe the ruble exchange rate as a sign of the state of the economy, although for many ordinary people it has no meaning. In any case, the planned capital restrictions show that the Russian economy is dependent on the value of the ruble in relation to the dollar and the euro, even though the government has tried to claim otherwise.”

Western countries due to the imposed sanctions and the noticeable decrease in energy prices, Russia’s foreign trade surplus has evaporated. In addition, capital is flowing out of Russia because foreign investors and companies have left. For this reason, the state has to use budget funds to support the faltering economy at the same time as war expenditures are increasing.

Because of the sanctions, the state and Russian companies cannot obtain financing from international markets. In addition, the central bank’s assets abroad have been frozen and the export of high-tech to Russia has been severely restricted.

The weakening of the currency has also caused inflation to accelerate. In the last three months, the inflation rate has averaged 7.6 percent, according to the central bank.

Solanko emphasized on Tuesday that due to the sanctions, the Russian economy is much more fragile and risky than before the war. Foreign companies have left and economic activity is dependent on domestic production.