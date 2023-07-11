Estadão Contenti

7/10/2023 – 5:13 pm

The dollar retreated against rival currencies and part of the emerging ones, a movement intensified by the fall in inflation expectations in the United States, which tends to reduce expectations of monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed). Investors also listened to speeches by Fed and Bank of England (BoE) officials, as well as a report by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) on rising prices in some regions of the country.

Around 5 pm (Brasília time), the euro rose to US$ 1.1001. The DXY index, which measures the dollar against a basket of six strong rivals, closed down 0.29%, at 101.972 points.

The dollar opened the session higher, reversing losses from the previous session. However, the US currency weakened as investors positioned themselves for speeches by Fed officials this morning and accelerated the decline after data pointed to a fall in US 1-year inflation expectations.

For ING, the biggest “risk event” for the dollar this week is the US consumer inflation (CPI) report for June, to be released on Wednesday, 12. “A negative surprise of inflation may make the DXY test the lows of 101.00 points in April, but we believe that the dollar may, on the contrary, find some support in the publication of the CPI and stabilize in the second half of the week”, projects the bank.

Today, the president of the San Francisco Fed, Mary Daly, said that it is too early to celebrate the end of high inflation in the US, and that the projections that support two more interest rate increases by the monetary authority until the end of 2023 are “ realistic and reasonable”. Raphael Bostic (Atlanta) argued that, despite high inflation, leaders can be patient amidst evidence of economic slowdown, considering that monetary policy “is clearly in restrictive territory”.

Across the Atlantic, BoE Chairman Andrew Bailey commented today that inflation remains “unacceptably high” in the UK. According to him, British prices and wages are not consistent with an inflation target of 2%. Bailey also said he expects that part of the hike in interest rates will be fully felt in economic activity, with signs of cooling down in inflationary pressures going forward.

In a report, Convera assesses that UK labor market data released tomorrow should be in focus, due to the BoE’s concern with wage growth. In the consultancy’s view, the data can support the market’s bets for more monetary tightening by the British Central Bank, supporting the pound – currently at its highest level in the last 15 months, according to Convera – against other G10 currencies. At the quoted time, the pound rose to US$ 1.2862.

Still among the highlights of this session, the yen also appreciated against the dollar, following the release of the BoJ report, which improved the rating for 3 out of 9 regional economies. According to a report by the JapanTimes, BC also today revealed robust growth in wages, indicating tight labor market, and high prices in some regions of the country. However, according to Rabobank, central bankers still need more confidence that high inflation will be able to be sustained before making any changes in their monetary policy, although speculation about possible changes due to recent data may offer support for the yen. before the next BoJ meeting. At the quoted time, the dollar retreated to 141.30 yen.

Among emerging markets, the dollar rose to 260.8778 Argentine pesos in the official market, while the blue dollar advanced to 495.00 pesos in the parallel market in Argentina. In a report, the newspaper Financial Scope revealed that the Federal Police of Argentina and customs regulatory bodies searched six banks and five companies in the central region of Buenos Aires this Monday, seeking information on false import operations used to allow the flight of currency outside the official exchange market of the country.
























