Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/29/2023 – 18:31

The dollar rose slightly against other major currencies, this Friday, the 29th, but fell throughout the current year, largely due to pressure towards the end of 2023 with the prospect of interest cuts later in the United States, by the Federal Reserve (Fed, the American central bank). Meanwhile, analysts pondered the next steps for the foreign exchange market.

At the end of the afternoon in New York, the dollar fell to 141.02 yen, the euro fell to US$1.1044 and the pound advanced to US$1.2750. The DXY index, which measures the dollar against a basket of strong currencies, registered an increase of 0.10% on the day, at 101.333 points. But the DXY fell 0.34% for the week, 2.09% in December and 2.52% for the entire year.

In a comment to clients, Swissquote says it “wouldn't be surprised” if the dollar recovered in the first weeks of 2024. According to him, the euro should come under pressure, given the interest rate cut forecasts also by the European Central Bank (ECB). , and some more dovish Fed officials could consider the stance in their next statements. The dollar could still recover against the yen, “if the Japanese manage to calm the ambitions of the hawks at the Bank of Japan (BoJ)”, he further comments. The Japanese Central Bank is evaluating whether to abandon its very relaxed policy in the future, but President Kazuo Ueda has warned that this, if it happens, should not be a reality in the near future, although he does not rule out the alternative either.

Today, the dollar lost steam against rivals, after the US manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) showed a contraction in the sector, falling to 46.9 in December, according to the Institute for Supply Management ( ISM, its acronym in English) from Chicago.