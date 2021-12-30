The DXY index, which measures the dollar against a basket of strong currencies, advanced this Thursday, 30, in a session marked by the low turnover of negotiations, with the breaks for the end of the year. The currency was supported by some positive indicators in the United States today, although in a situation without euphoria, given the risks of covid-19 to economic activity.

In the late afternoon in New York, the dollar was up to 115.06 yen, the euro was down to $1.1324 and the pound was up to $1.3504. DXY rose 0.04% to 95.968 points.

On the agenda of indicators, new requests for unemployment benefits dropped 8,000 in the week, to 198 thousand, compared to a forecast of 205,000 by analysts. The Chicago Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to 63.1 in December from an expected 62.0.

On the other hand, covid-19 continued to be an important concern, with a new daily record of cases in the US. Citi assesses in a report that the markets only partially priced the worst-case scenarios for the economy with the Ômicron variant. The bank has seen some drop in high-frequency activity data, but warns that there are distortions at this time, making it difficult to interpret some of this data.

Among others in focus, the Turkish lira fell again, pressured by high inflation and pressure from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the Central Bank to cut interest rates further. At the quoted time, the dollar rose to 13.1471 lire.

