Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

07/14/2023 – 17:31

Share



The dollar advanced this Friday, the 14th, against the yen, the pound and most emerging currencies, supported by advances in consumer sentiment and US inflation expectations. The gains, however, were not enough to sustain an increase in the DXY index above 100 points, consolidating the lowest level of the American currency since April 2022, in a week marked by the slowdown in consumer and producer inflation in the United States.

The DXY, which measures the dollar against a basket of six strong rivals, closed down 0.14%, to 99.914 points, ending the week below 100 points and falling 2.30% in the weekly variation – the worst performance in the period since November last year, according to Capital Economics. At the intraday low of 99.578 points, the index consolidated its lowest level since April 2022.

The pressure on the dollar during the week mainly came from data pointing to a cooling in the consumer price index (CPI, in its acronym in English) and to the producer price index (PPI, in English) in the United States, which boosted expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) may pause monetary tightening after raising one last time in July.

Today, the preliminary reading from the University of Michigan, showing advances in consumer sentiment and US inflation expectations in July, gave some breathing room to the dollar, returning part of the weekly losses. Around 5 pm (Brasília time), the pound fell to US$ 1.3099.

For Goldman Sachs, the dollar’s selling movement is justified and should extend in the short term, bearing in mind that inflation data should continue to “soften” in the coming months. In a report, LPL Research also assesses that the risks tend to the negative in relation to the American currency, which may test the next support levels at 99.20 and 97 points soon.

On the other hand, Capital Economics projects that there is a possibility of recovery for the dollar, if recessions in the United States and other major economies lead to a “renewed deterioration in risk appetite” by the end of this year.

Rabobank shares the view that a recession should reinvigorate the dollar’s performance until the end of this year and predicts that this should limit the rise of the euro – which this week broke the US$ 1.12 mark and operated at its highest level since March 2022. At the quoted time, the euro rose to $1.1229.

In a report, Julius Baer notes that the yen will also have difficulty maintaining the appreciation recorded this week. “It would be necessary to eliminate negative interest rates, and not just control the yield curve probably, to sustainably secure a stronger yen,” the bank reckons. Today, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) today announced details of how it will review unconventional monetary policy measures adopted over the past 25 years, with plans to begin discussions at a workshop in December. At the quoted time, the dollar rose to 138.88 yen.

Among emerging markets, the blue dollar, traded on the parallel market, advanced to 522 Argentine pesos, the highest level ever recorded and the biggest increase in the weekly variation of the last three months, according to the newspaper Financial Scope. The move comes amid uncertainty over negotiations for an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and as the country struggles to stabilize its international reserves. At the aforementioned time, the dollar advanced to 265.1115 Argentine pesos in the official market.























