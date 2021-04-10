Currencies China will be the first economic power to create its own digital currency, and soon an authoritarian country will be able to observe its citizens almost indefinitely

Digitized money is a dream tool for the Chinese government. It can be used to monitor people’s consumption in real time and detect criminal activity. At the same time, it gives the country’s leadership an unlimited opportunity to control its citizens.
James T. Areddy, The Wall Street Journal
2021-04-10
Thousand years ago, China invented paper money. It was revolutionary at a time when talking about money meant coins. Now China may replace banknotes and coins entirely with digital currency. It could shake one of the cornerstones of US power.
