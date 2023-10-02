In a significant step towards the promotion of reproductive freedom in Mexico, the approval in commissions has given the green light to the creation of a new Unique Population Registry Code (curp) that will contain personal information such as a photograph, fingerprints or electronic signature.

The approval of this aims to eliminate “sociocultural and institutional barriers that make it difficult for people to access sexual and reproductive health services.” This development seeks to provide all Mexicans with more equitable access to medical care on sexual and reproductive health issues.

The new one CURP will include photography, digital signature and fingerprints, which will turn it into a official identification instrument. However, it is important to highlight that it is still unknown where this new CURP.

Once the opinion has been approved in the Senate, it is expected to be presented to the Chamber of Deputies for discussion during the current regular session. This crucial step will determine the implementation and scope of the new CURP.

The possibility of process it through from the official website of the Government of Mexico, in the local civil registries or in the National Registry of Citizens is being considered, which could make the process easier for citizens.

(With information from Indigo Report)