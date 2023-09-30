The Unique Population Registry Code (curp), an identifier that has been fundamental in the lives of Mexicans, is preparing for a notable change that will become an official identification document of equal relevance to the voting credential, passport or professional license.

This transformation was supported by the united commissions of the Interior and Second Legislative Studies in the Senate of the Republic, who approved a momentous opinion related to a new General Population Law, marking the end of the law that had existed since January 7, 1974. , which will be repealed.

Among the key points of this ruling is the imposition of an obligation for Mexican citizens: register in the National Registry of Citizens and obtain the CURP with photographwhich will play a fundamental role as an official identification document.

This curp renewed will include vital information, such as the name and surname, the Unique Population Registry Code, the photograph of the owner, place and date of birth, as well as the signature and fingerprints of the individual.

One of the most relevant aspects of this initiative is the requirement for periodic renewal of the curp with photography, which must be carried out no later than 90 days before its validity expires. This Validity period may not exceed 15 years.

The Senate committees that supported this measure argue that the transformation of the CURP seeks to address the challenges and take advantage of the benefits associated with the change in the age structure and the aging of the Mexican population.

The statistical and sociodemographic information generated through this initiative will allow the formulation of public policies designed to address the economic and social implications of this demographic phenomenon. The objective is to promote healthy, active and productive aging in society.

This change in curp Not only does it represent an advance in official identification, but it also opens doors to the planning and development of more effective public policies that are sensitive to the changing needs of the Mexican population in the context of demographic aging.

