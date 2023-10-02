Pets, and not only traditional domestic animalsare considered by many people as another member of their family, which is why the initiative has drawn attention so that dogs, cats and birds have an identity certificate.

Since last week, the legislative proposal, which was presented in the Senate of the Republicto integrate biometric data into the Unique Population Registry Code (CURP).

Now, another national controversy has been carried out by the proposal presented in the Congress of Mexico City for the pets have an identification certificate.

Thus, according to the proposal made by the local deputy of the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD), Gabriela Quirogathe pet certificate will include the surnames of the animal’s owner.

CURP for pet? This is how the identity certificates with name and surname will be / Photo: Pixabay

Likewise, the pet act will have in its content date of registration, unique identification folio, name with surname, as well as breed, sex, age and will include a photograph of the pet.

“The objective is to guarantee dignified treatment and life for our pets. All of us who have animals want them to be recognized and legally protected because we see them and love them as another member of our family,” explained the deputy.

In this sense, the legislative proposal presented by the PRD legislator in the Congress of Mexico City contemplates that the pet’s record be part of the Single Registry of Companion Animals (RUAC), which already exists today, with the authorities of the Mexican capital being the ones who issue the document, just as the Civil registration.

For its part, according to the proposal, there will be help from the Animal Care Agency (Agatan), which must implement a mechanism according to the species and breed of each of the pets, for which each animal must be placed a microchip or similar technology that allows knowing the identity and location of each specimen, which in turn will allow them to be located more easily in case of loss or theft.

