Many factors determine the type of wig you buy. It can be closure, length, texture, color, etc. One of these factors is the installation method. There are two ways to apply a wig: You can either use glue or go for a glueless wig. In this article, we will discuss everything there is to know about glueless wigs.

What is a Glueless Wig?

The glueless wigs are wigs that you can install without using glue or any other adhesive. These hairpieces come with combs or clips to secure them on your head. Some even come with an adjustable strap or band that allows the wearer to adjust it to the size of their head. But, some come with more than one installation method. Because of its installation method, this is an option that beginner wig wearers use.

Why Choose Glueless Wigs?

There are many reasons why you should choose a glueless wig. Some of them are:

Easy installation

One of the many reasons why people choose glueless wigs is that they are easy to install. You just need to wear it and clip it or adjust the strap. This is especially great for those who are new to the world of hair as using glues can be a bit difficult and time consuming for them.

Protects natural hair

Another reason why you should choose a glueless wig is to protect your natural hair. Some glueless wigs, especially those with lace frontals, blend seamlessly into your hair. And it creates the illusion that the wig is your natural hair. This way your natural hair is protected.

Prevents hair fall

Many women experience hair loss when they use glue to apply their wigs. This is because glues contain certain chemicals that irritate the scalp. And this can lead to serious infections and eventually hair loss. But wearing a glueless wig means you don’t need any glue or adhesive. Hence, you are not at risk of scalp infection or hair loss.

Low maintenance

Another advantage of a glueless wig is that it is low maintenance. Since you can remove it at will, it is quite easy for you to wash and store it properly. And it can help extend the life of the wig.

Can you wash glueless wigs?

Just like your natural hair, glueless wigs require proper care to last a long time.

Follow this washing guideline to maintain a clear glueless wig:

The brush

First, brush your wig from the ends down to the root to remove any knots or tangles.

Shampoo

Then pour some water into a large basin. The water can be cold or lukewarm, then sprinkle some shampoo into the water. Submerge the wig in the food and swirl it once or twice, then let it soak for about five to ten minutes. Next, gently rub the wig from tip to root with your hand. Then, rinse the hairpiece.

Condition

Gently rub some conditioner onto the wig, avoiding the roots. This is because the conditioner softens the hair. So if the conditioner touches the root, the fiber can pull. Rinse off the conditioner after about two to three minutes.

Dry

To dry your glueless wig, leave it to air dry on a wig stand and keep it out of direct sunlight. If you’re in a hurry, you can set your blow dryer on a cool blast of air to speed up drying.

Style

Customize your styling product, brush and style.

Final Verdict

