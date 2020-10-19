Your hair will look healthy only if you apply a hair mask every week. Sago made in fast is considered very healthy not only for taste but also for hair. Yes, you can make a hair mask for your hair if you want. When yogurt and aloe vera gel are mixed with sago, its effect is increased even more.

Sago contains starch, which applied to the hair increases the shine of the hair and provides them the necessary nutrition. If you want, while making a sago hair mask, you can also change the ingredients mentioned keeping in mind the condition of your hair. So let us now know that very easy method of making sago hair mask for hair –

material –

Sago – 4 tablespoons

Curd – 2 tablespoons

Aloe vera – 3 tablespoons

recipe –

First of all, add sago in the mixer and make fine powder. Now put a vessel on the gas and boil a glass of water in it. Add sago powder to the boiling water. Cook it for 5 minutes and then turn off the gas. While the sago is cooling, remove the fresh aloe vera gel from the aloe vera leaf. Now mix the aloe vera gel and curd well in the mixer. When the paste is ready, mix it with the prepared sago paste. Your sago hair conditioner is ready. Now you can use it on your clean hair comfortably.

How to apply sago hair mask to hair



If you have oil on your hair, first wash the hair and wash the hair thoroughly and wipe it. Now do four sections of hair. Then take sago paste in your hands and apply it from top to bottom in hair. After applying the hair mask to the hair, cover them and leave it for 45 minutes. After that wash and dry the hair properly.