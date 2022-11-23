Curls | Kaahari’s car “knocked” in the forest for 200 meters and burned into a reindeer – The driver got out of the car and ran away

According to the head of the investigation, Antti Leppilahti, the police could not keep up with the fugitive’s car.

Sastamalan on the outskirts of the city center, on the night between Friday and Saturday, a phased chain of events started, which finally ended with a car breaking out, a fire and a running race on Huittistentie.

The events started on Tampereentie a little before one o’clock on the night before Saturday, when the police were conducting normal traffic control in the area. The police noticed a car in traffic and showed the driver a stop sign. He did not follow the order, but continued driving and ran away from the police.

A chase started, during which the driver drove at a considerable speed. Director of investigations Antti Leppilahti The police in Sisä-Suomen says that according to estimates, the maximum speed was about 150 kilometers per hour.

“The police car has tried to follow the car, but has not wanted to keep up.”

The chase went from Tampereentie to the center to Itsenäisyydentie, Ojansuunkatu and back to Tampereentie. From there, the chase continued to highway 12 and towards Huitti. From the Tyrväänkylä intersection, the driver turned back towards the city center and the Hopu industrial area.

In the Hopu area, the driver made a circle and started again towards highway 12 and Huitti. On highway 12, still on the Sastamala side, the fugitive ended up off the road on the left side in the direction he was going.

“The police weren’t even close at the time,” says Leppilahti.

The driver’s escape did not end there either, as he continued his escape by running into the forest. The police caught up with him after a small running race in the forest.

The police according to research, the driver was lucky on the trip. After driving out, the car caught fire with a delay and was destroyed “to the ground,” according to Leppilahti.

The exit itself was rough, as the car plowed through the forest for about 200 meters.

The driver was alone in the car. After the police caught up with him in the forest, the driver was taken to Acuta to be checked.

“We are not aware of any serious injuries to him.”

“The driver had a lot of luck along the way.”

The police suspect the driver of grossly endangering traffic safety and drunk driving, among other things.