bridesmaid?! A woman definitely doesn’t want to take the job. How can she refuse the job (symbol photo). © imago

Bridesmaids help and advise the bride at the wedding. The choice of a work colleague puts a woman in trouble. She asks for advice online.

Munich – “Do you want to be my bridesmaid?” Many girls can hardly wait to ask this question before a wedding. It’s almost like a marriage proposal. Bridesmaids see themselves as the bride’s closest confidants. The chosen ones can usually be recognized by their partner look during the ceremony. Bridesmaids help with wedding preparations and, of course, spoil the bride on the most beautiful day of her life. A woman wants to turn down the job of bridesmaid. On the Reddit platform, she asks for help.

“Help, I should be a bridesmaid”: Colleague searches for the best excuses

A co-worker asked some of us to be her bridesmaids, writes user u/oddsandwich_oo7 on Reddit. The relationship, whether colleague or friendship, is difficult to separate. She later adds her concerns: The colleague in question would like to gossip about others and all hell could break loose if she were to turn into a “bridezilla”. So what to do?

When it comes to bridesmaids, the online community seems to be largely in agreement. However, there is a debate as to the manner. While some are convinced that a “no” is perfectly sufficient, others recommend already formulated sentences or a suitable excuse “how I have to take care of a sick relative”. When it comes to “money” and “time”, discussions about the “bridesmaid” boil up.

“Bridezilla” “Bridezilla” is composed of the English word “Bride” and the Japanese monster “Godzilla”. It stands for women who want to make everything perfect when preparing for their wedding and lose their nerve. “Groomzilla” is a demanding and perfectionist groom.

Bridesmaid alert: colleague is looking for the best excuse

Weddings are tricky things. The future bride’s nerves are quickly on edge. Who wants to mess it up with a work colleague? A forum on Reddit deals with the question “Help, I should be a bridesmaid”. There are now over 130 comments (as of June 27, 11:44 a.m.) to be found. The answers with the most upvotes:

I would say that you’re flattered by her request, but don’t have the time or resources to actually volunteer as a bridesmaid.

In fact, if they’re pressing you about why you don’t have “time,” I’d say it’s okay to make something up. Just to get rid of her.

A concrete excuse (like money or being too busy) leaves only room for negotiation. “I’m very honored that you asked me, but my time as a bridesmaid is over. I would be very happy to be there for you as a normal guest.” – is clear, friendly and polite, but it leaves no room for discussion.

“No” to Bridesmaid Status – Discussion Brings to Light Other Issue

A polite refusal—a “no”—can also be important to others. One woman shares a very personal story under the bridesmaid question: “I wish my husband would have said that to a former colleague who asked him to be best man. Now we have to go to the wedding of a woman we barely know (and don’t like) on a weekend when we have at least three other things to do that we would have liked to have done.”

Which piece of advice really helped the potential bridesmaid is still open. Did she actually dismiss her work colleague with a “No” or did she decide to be polite? Even for Brides it is an art, all wedding tips to follow.

Are bridesmaids important at the wedding?

Bridesmaids used to be considered the bride’s protectors from evil spirits. In their pretty dresses, the women lined up next to the bride should confuse the evil spirits and distract them from the bride. The origin is said to be in the Middle Ages, like many others superstitious customs surrounding the wedding. Bridesmaids are now a “tradition” in this country alongside the classic groomsmen, such as bachelor parties or bridal parties. However, opinions differ widely here. There are people who call bridesmaids “hooliganism” and consider them completely superfluous. (ml)