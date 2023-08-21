Before ‘people who do their own research’ run off with these images: no, this is not an electric car that spontaneously caught fire. In fact, there is no fire at all. This is the $2.5 million Pagani Utopia with a V12 engine and the “smoke” is courtesy of a slightly too curious visitor at The Quail car rally in California.

Apparently, an attendee at the auto show had been polishing the knobs in the Pagani Utopia. That the radio is at a different volume is probably not much of a problem. Only the button of the extinguishing system, that’s another story. The white clouds you see are the extinguishing agent of the built-in fire system of the Pagani Utopia, the founder’s son confirms to Road & Track.

Is the 2.5 million car now broken?

It is good that an extinguishing system is easily accessible in case of an emergency, but it might have been wise to disable the system if visitors are allowed to take a seat in the car. It is not clear which extinguishing system Pagani uses, but with a bit of luck there is no further damage to the car. With some extinguishers, only gas comes out and you don’t have to clean up anything else.

It’s sour for Pagani: the brand wanted to talk about the new Utopia and their 25th anniversary, but instead everyone is talking about a 2.5 million dollar supercar that is supposedly on fire. Incidentally, all copies of the Pagani Utopia are already sold out, so you don’t really have to feel sorry.