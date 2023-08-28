Home page World

From: Johannes Welte

Split

The 22-year-old was flown to a hut by helicopter. © EIBNER/EXPA/Juergen_Feichter via www.imago-images.de

A 22-year-old mountaineer climbed the wrong peak in Salzburger Land. When he wanted to go back into the valley, he had to call the police for help.

Mühlbach am Hochkönig – The alpine police and mountain rescuers in Austria have already experienced many strange missions, but thanks to a young mountaineer from Germany, they are now richer in experience.

The 22-year-old had set out to climb the 2,941 meter high peak of the Hochkönig in Salzburg’s Pongau. Not an easy task, especially for the condition. “For the ascent, good physical condition and stamina is an absolute must.”, it says Hochkoenig.at, the region’s tourism site. In fact, the 22-year-old climbed a summit, but oddly enough, at 2588 meters he couldn’t go any further, above the summit cross there was only air.

At the summit in Austria, I just couldn’t go any further

The solution to the riddle: The young alpinist had landed on the wrong summit! Instead of being on the Hochkönig on Thursday, he was a good three kilometers away as the crow flies on the Torsäule (2588 meters), a very prominent rock that you have to climb at times, with difficulty level II, but it was the wrong mountain. “At the summit, however, he noticed the mistake,” says the Salzburg police.

So the young man started down again. But then he made the next mistake: he chose the wrong route and got lost. The 22-year-old made an emergency call. The climber was rescued with a police helicopter on a rope and dropped off again at the Hotel Arthurhaus at an altitude of 1,500 meters at the foot of the Hochkönig – in the hope that he would no longer get lost there in the parking lot.

Another rescue operation on the same day in Salzburger Land

On the same day, a 53-year-old German hiker fell near the Steineralm in Neukirchen am Großvenediger (also in Salzburger Land). The man suffered injuries of an undetermined degree on the descent and had to be rescued with the Red Cross Tyrol rescue helicopter because of the impassable terrain. He was taken to the Schwaz hospital in Tyrol.

Hiking is trendy – but it also harbors dangers. The mountain rescue can help. A rescue control center in Austria has now reported a surprising call. A fatal accident also happened in Austria a few days ago. During a climbing tour in the Verwallberge in Austria, a mountaineer falls and takes her mountain guide with her to her death.