In commemoration of Hispanic Heritage Month, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) plans to launch the first complete season of his podcast in Spanish titled “Curious Universe”. This series of programs made up of five episodes will be distributed weekly, covering the period from September 19 to October 17.

The essence of each episode lies in the uplifting the contributions of the Hispanic and Latino workforce at NASA, highlighting his outstanding work in both terrestrial and space exploration. The production will include interviews with an astronaut, a meteorologist specialized in space, an astrochemist and two oceanographers, all of them belonging to the agency.

Topics of analysis will revolve around momentous NASA missions, such as the return of astronaut Frank Rubio, the collection of asteroid samples and the anticipation of upcoming solar eclipses.

The fundamental purpose of this initiative is to share inspiring stories that stimulate scientific curiosity, mainly aimed at new generations. The podcast will be presented by Noelia González and is part of NASA’s efforts to increase the accessibility of its content to Spanish-speaking audiences.

NASA’s “Curious Universe” podcast, launched during Hispanic Heritage Month, consists of five episodes released weekly from September 19 to October 17.

With a Spanish-speaking community that exceeds 600 million people around the world, the launch of this first NASA podcast in Spanish, in 2020, aims to reflect the diversity inherent to the agency. The full season will reach a wider audience, bringing them closer to the exciting space missions and their influence on everyday life. This effort is carried out in collaboration between NASA’s Spanish and audio communications programs.

NASA podcast episodes in Spanish

Episodes of “Curious Universe” will be available on multiple platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud and NASA’s own official website. Below are the episodes of the series:

Tuesday, September 12: Preview episode of the first season.

Tuesday, September 19: Episode 1: “Why we bring samples from space to Earth.”

Tuesday, September 26: Episode 2: “What happens to the human body in space?”

Tuesday, October 3: Episode 3: “Our oceans in constant transformation.”

Tuesday, October 10: Episode 4: “All about the Sun.”

Tuesday, October 17: Episode 5: “Are we alone in the universe?”

He Hispanic Heritage Month, celebrated in the United States from September 15 to October 15, pays tribute to the rich heritage, culture and contributions of Hispanics and Latinos in the country. This holiday commemorates the independence of several Latin American countries, such as Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua, which gained their independence on September 15, in addition to Mexico, which celebrates its independence on September 16.

During this month, recognition and appreciation of the diversity and positive influence that Hispanic and Latino communities have had on American society is promoted. Thus, NASA is part of this year’s commemoration.