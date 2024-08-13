Home World

A rather unusual sign has recently been discovered on the beach promenade of a holiday resort in Italy. It encourages visitors to kiss.

Portici – A small jewel on the Amalfi Coast not far from Naples at the foot of Vesuvius: Portici is a popular holiday resort in Italy. The coastal town impresses with its breathtaking landscape, culinary delights and a historic town centre. It is no wonder that one or two couples spend a romantic holiday here. It is already romantic thanks to a new sign that can be admired on the beach promenade.

“Stop and kiss”: New sign on the beach in Italian holiday resort

The rather unusual sign is likely to have caused a few confused looks, especially among holidaymakers. This is because it is not a normal traffic sign. Rather, it marks Portici as a romantic town. A kissing couple can be seen on the blue background. An arrow points to another sign and asks passers-by: “Stop and kiss.”

Surrounded by flowerbeds and the sea in the background, couples can stop here and enjoy a moment of togetherness – they are “obliged” to do so by the sign. As the Italian news agency Ansa reported, the idea came from municipal council members Dario Formicola and Maria Rosaria Cirillo.

“The idea came about one evening when I was watching the sunset on our wonderful, newly opened promenade and thought: ‘We could use a nice sign here,'” Formicola told the agency. “A kiss is the most beautiful gesture between two people who love each other. You could say that love begins with the kiss, and is renewed and confirmed every day.”

“One of the most beautiful things”: Curious sign in Italian holiday resort causes excitement

The initiators presented the idea to the mayor and traffic director – with success. A short time later, the sign was on the beach promenade. This has already become a popular destination for locals and holidaymakers, said city councilor Florinda Verde. The sign “strengthens the romantic aspect that our sea and our landscape have always had.”

At Facebook Verde asked people to post pictures of the “most beautiful kisses” under the sign on social media. It is already generating enthusiasm there. “I like it,” wrote one user on Facebook. “One of the most beautiful things to see in Portici,” said another.

