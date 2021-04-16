A curious shark chased a combed crocodile off the coast of the Wessel Islands in the Northern Territory of Australia. The Daily Mail drew attention to the video with sea predators.

On Saturday, April 10, Duncan Brotchie filmed a combed crocodile floating on the surface of the water. The record shows that a shark chased the reptile.

“I took some pictures of the crocodile. Suddenly a shark appeared and I started filming a video. I tried to follow them, ”Brotchy said. He explained that he was ten meters from the predators, but he saw only the image from the drone, since the water shone strongly in the sun. Presumably, the reptile was chased by a tiger shark.

“The shark got very close to the crocodile. I thought something was going to happen now, ”said the Australian.

Brotchy said that the crocodile looked rather tired from the chase and was trying to get rid of the shark. After some time, he hid from the predatory fish on the coastal rocks.

As a rule, when a shark and a crocodile meet, predatory fish are defeated.

Earlier it was reported that a four-meter crocodile on the east coast of Australia completely swallowed a shark. Caught in the powerful jaws of the reptile, she could no longer escape.