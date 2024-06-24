Home page politics

From: Peter Sieben, Thomas Kemmerer

Press Split

At many schools, prospective teachers have to undergo a ritual. This leads to “a high burnout factor,” says SPD politician and teacher Jochen Ott.

Cologne – Making sandwiches to become a teacher: More and more young teachers are reporting on a strange ritual they had to undergo. Trainees are required to serve the members of the examination board a sumptuous breakfast before their final exam. There is no official announcement. But the trainers often imply that such a breakfast is part of the process – and that it can have an effect on the exam result, at least indirectly. Because when in doubt, the young teachers have the choice between a cheerful examiner and one with a rumbling stomach. One teacher, for example, says that she was advised to serve “something decent”.

Spreading sandwiches during the teacher exam: “Huge mess”

There are such cases all over Germany, and numerous teachers have spoken to this editorial team about their experiences. In addition to all the stress of exams, many find it humiliating to serve the examiners a sandwich in the morning. Others call it a “huge mess”. In fact, the breakfast practice is prohibited, as the federal and state education ministries made clear when asked. From a legal point of view, the teachers’ custom is no small feat either. In theory, two aspects come into consideration under criminal law: accepting bribes and taking bribes. Nevertheless, according to the teachers’ union GEW, it is common practice in many schools.

Strict hierarchy in teacher training: “If they survive the traineeship, they will survive the rest”

Jochen Ott is also familiar with the custom. The chairman of the SPD parliamentary group in North Rhine-Westphalia is himself a trained teacher and has taught at a comprehensive school for many years. “It is absurd and not productive. The heads of departments earn a good salary, they can buy their own coffee and croissants,” said Ott in an interview with IPPEN.MEDIAThe custom is a symptom of a deeper problem: the hierarchy in teacher training is too strict. “People always say: if they survive the traineeship, they’ll survive the rest of it too,” says Ott. “Ultimately, something like that leads to a high burnout factor.” The traditional way of thinking must end, “otherwise we’ll discourage young people from choosing a career as a teacher.”

NRW SPD parliamentary group leader Jochen Ott in the Cologne editorial office of IPPEN.MEDIA. © Peter Sieben

Specialists are urgently needed in the education sector, and all schools are complaining about a lack of teachers. This is having an impact on the entire school system, as the latest Federal Education Report clearly shows. “Our school system is at its end in this form,” commented Ott. “20 percent of a year group are not capable of training after the ninth grade. 30 percent of primary school students cannot read, do math or write properly. And the proportion of children with mental difficulties is higher than ever before. Media literacy is declining, and many young people voted for the far-right in the European elections.” The education system is no longer efficient, and it urgently needs an overhaul.

Dilapidated school toilets: “This is a state failure”

What makes matters worse is that school buildings are often in a dilapidated state. “If children cannot go to the toilet at school without feeling unwell because the toilets are run down or broken, then that is embarrassing for a rich country like Germany. That is a failure of the state,” says Ott.