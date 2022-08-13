EA huge mistake by goalkeeper Markus Kolke started the clear defeat of Hansa Rostock at SV Darmstadt 98. The strong lilies won the Saturday evening game of the 2nd Bundesliga 4-0 (2-0) against the guests from the Baltic Sea and settled into the top group for the first time. The 14,120 spectators at the Böllenfalltor will remember the goal that made it 1-0 in the third minute.

Kolke had laid the ball down for a goal kick: while the 31-year-old captain’s eyes wandered left and right in search of a passing station, Phillip Tietz sprinted up and pushed the ball into the goal. After the goal that looked back on the year, Darmstadt made it 2-0 through Marvin Mehlem (18th). Tietz went on to make it 3-0 (54th) – and after his brace played air guitar exuberantly with the corner flag. Tobias Kempe made it 4-0 with a penalty kick (74th).

In the end, coach Torsten Lieberknecht’s team celebrated their third win of the season on matchday four and their first second-division win ever against Hansa. The Rostockers in turn missed the third success in a row. After falling behind early on, the guests had great difficulty fending off the onslaught of the offensive Darmstadt team. Immediately after the 0:3 Rostock’s Kevin Schumacher headed to the post.