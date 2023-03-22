Zane Robertson, New Zealand’s half marathon (59.47) and marathon (2.08.19) record holder and former 10,000m (27.33.67) record holder, has been suspended for eight years by the New Zealand Sports Tribunal. He tested positive for EPO, although it was not his fault, he claims in a striking statement.

New Zealander Robertson went to Kenya as a 17-year-old with twin brother Jake to try to become the world’s best long-distance runner. Last February he retired at the age of 33, but not voluntarily. That is now apparent. He tested positive for EPO during the Great Manchester Run in May 2022, after which he also provided false documentation in his defence.

Robertson did not deny the presence of EPO in his body. Instead, he blamed a medical facility in Kenya. The New Zealander stated that he went to the institution for a corona vaccination, but that he had been given EPO instead. He also submitted documentation in his defense, but investigators determined that this documentation was incorrect. See also Elon Musk decides against visiting Berlin's cult club because "Peace" is on the wall

The vice president of the medical facility in Kenya also issued a statement: “Mr. Robertson was not administered EPO, he did not visit our facility on the alleged date and the medical notes provided by Mr. Robertson were not provided by us. . In addition, the patient number on the documentation does not match Mr. Robertson’s,” it sounds. Also, according to the vice president, the two doctors who would have helped Robertson were only laboratory workers, one of whom was not at work at all on the date that Robertson would have visited the institution.

Nick Paterson, on behalf of anti-doping authority Drug Free Sport New Zealand, says that the case is a good example of cooperation between different anti-doping authorities in the world. “Wherever athletes are located, our global partnerships allow us to work together and detect doping.”

Robertson, who finished 36th in the marathon at the last Summer Olympics in Tokyo, previously expressed his frustration in New Zealand media about the use of doping in sport and specifically in Kenya: “It is disturbing that I am doing these things for my eyes see happening, but that nothing is done about it. Everyone just keeps on racing.” See also Searches like the one targeted at Moro are common, experts say