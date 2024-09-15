Home policy

The polls predict a close race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. It will be particularly close in the important swing states.

Hatboro – A somewhat curious survey sees Donald Trump before Kamala Harris in the US electionWhile current polls in the swing states predict a neck-and-neck race between the two presidential candidates, there is one poll that has chosen a clear favorite.

A local bakery in Hatboro, Pennsylvania once sold Trump cookies with red sprinkles and Harris cookies with blue sprinkles, like Newsweek reported. And the results so far are clear: Trump is leading with 5,200 cookies sold against Harris with just 500 cookies. On Facebook, the bakery wrote: “I know this is causing a lot of emotions and people are annoyed… Stay calm and eat a cookie! The cookie poll is not scientific. But it is delicious.”

Swing states particularly close in polls for US election

In more serious polls, however, the swing state of Pennsylvania is particularly close. According to FiveThirtyEight The poll average between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris is 47.4 percent for Harris and 46.9 percent for Trump. In Pennsylvania, a total of 19 Electoral College votes are at stake, which could make the difference in the US election. In addition to Pennsylvania, there are six other swing states in which the current polls are particularly close.

These include Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina and Georgia. The upcoming election will probably be decided in these states. To win Pennsylvania, Harris must learn from the mistakes of Hillary Clinton, who narrowly lost the otherwise blue state to Trump in 2016.

Expert: Harris must not repeat Clinton’s mistakes in the US election

Robert Speel, Professor of Political Science at Penn State University, commented Newsweek“The Philadelphia and Pittsburgh metropolitan areas are by far the two largest in the state, but only about half of the state’s population lives in them,” Speel says.

The political expert continues: “Clinton herself campaigned almost exclusively in the two major metropolitan areas in 2016 and largely ignored the rest of the state; for example, she never visited Erie County, where I live. Trump visited Erie and many of Pennsylvania’s smaller towns during the 2016 campaign, and Biden visited Erie in 2020 before winning the district.”

Even the smaller districts are important in the US election. Especially for the Democratsas most large cities tend to be Democratic. Before Clinton, Pennsylvania had voted for the Democrats in the last eight presidential elections. (sure)